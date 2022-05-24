Editor,
Two concerns about Matt Grocott’s May 10 commentary “To Be Born” in the May 10 edition of the Daily Journal.
First, Planned Parenthood has not “popularized” abortion. The agency’s mission is for every child to be wanted, every parenthood planned. Therefore, it offers education (including the option of abstinence), birth control and, if planning has failed, then abortion. The young women I have escorted to the clinics were rape and incest survivors, whose choice over their bodies had been tragically taken away.
Second, your story about your mom is a powerful pro-choice example. When faced with a surprise pregnancy in difficult family circumstances, your mom could have adopted you out. Also, abortions were possible then and have been for centuries, but horribly unsafe. She would have risked her health or life and, therefore, her ability to take care of your siblings. Instead, your mother truly weighed her choices and came up with a lovely solution — loan you to a friend for a few years until the family circumstances improved and you could rejoin your birth family.
Why target Planned Parenthood and legal access to abortion when the deeper issue is the country’s care of its children, those wanted and those unplanned for? Not every woman has friends who can help her raise an unexpected baby. Not every woman choses the pregnancy she might face.
The Rev. Dr. Kibbie Ruth
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.