Editor,

Two concerns about Matt Grocott’s May 10 commentary “To Be Born” in the May 10 edition of the Daily Journal.

First, Planned Parenthood has not “popularized” abortion. The agency’s mission is for every child to be wanted, every parenthood planned. Therefore, it offers education (including the option of abstinence), birth control and, if planning has failed, then abortion. The young women I have escorted to the clinics were rape and incest survivors, whose choice over their bodies had been tragically taken away.

Second, your story about your mom is a powerful pro-choice example. When faced with a surprise pregnancy in difficult family circumstances, your mom could have adopted you out. Also, abortions were possible then and have been for centuries, but horribly unsafe. She would have risked her health or life and, therefore, her ability to take care of your siblings. Instead, your mother truly weighed her choices and came up with a lovely solution — loan you to a friend for a few years until the family circumstances improved and you could rejoin your birth family.

Why target Planned Parenthood and legal access to abortion when the deeper issue is the country’s care of its children, those wanted and those unplanned for? Not every woman has friends who can help her raise an unexpected baby. Not every woman choses the pregnancy she might face.

The Rev. Dr. Kibbie Ruth

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription