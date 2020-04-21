Editor,
In response to Jorg Aadahl’s letter about the president abolishing the pandemic arm of the CDC. They clearly failed in their duties under the Obama administration. They had eight years to make sure every state and every hospital in this country was prepared. And as we see now, they are not prepared. They had eight years to set up a system that tracked every state and their mask supply. As we know masks work as the first line of defense.
They had eight years to set up a system that tracked the number of available and working ventilators at every hospital. Neither of those happened and now you have audacity to blame this event on the current president.
We should all be furious with the CDC and WHO organization for not having a baseline vaccine for the coronavirus. Why was the previous pandemic arm not working on that? I’m thinking he abolished them as they clearly failed in their duties. Can we all be mature respectful adults and stop the hate, please keep it to yourself, it only divides this country more.
CL Glaiser
San Mateo
