Editor,
We have oil pipelines all over the county that being needed oil to all parts of the country. My question, is why can’t California team with rain-soaked states like Washington and Oregon to build a water pipeline to help our drought and fire stricken state?
The obvious answer is it would cost too much money while not bringing in money like an oil pipeline. But how much money would it save in fire prevention and drought maintenance? Sometimes the bottom line needs to take a hit for quality of life to rise.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.