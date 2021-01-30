Editor,
As with the many letter writers to the journal, I too find Matt Grocott’s columns self-serving and annoying. During the BLM protests some months ago, he began one piece by first claiming to be reasonable and objective, then used that moral high ground as a buffer for his righteous, Trump supporting opinions. His bias got my interest when he jumped on the peaceful protesters by lumping them in with mostly nonpolitical, vandalizing thugs. But as we have recently witnessed, the thugs that inhabit the far right are political — and dangerous.
Mr. Grocott wrote that though he wasn’t able to go himself, he had wanted to be part of the recent protest in D.C. While I doubt he would have been part of Trump’s brown shirt rioters, the question is, what was it he wanted to protest? Trump’s unfounded conspiratorial claim that the election was rigged? After months of court battles that found no evidence of fraud, and with the inauguration imminent, the only recourse left for that mob was insurrection.
While he may claim to have been shocked … SHOCKED, by the violence, what he demonstrates is a clear un-American betrayal of the democratic process.
I don’t mind him having a forum for his extremist views, for they expose his rambling, rationalizing thoughts as being no deeper than a shallow wading pool.
What is troubling is the large number of credulous, gullible people like him; the kind who can no more accept the fact that the election was legitimate than a flat-earther could be convinced that we live on a spherical globe.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
(1) comment
Kent - all those attributes you assign to Mr. Grocott and his fans, we turnaround and assign to you. See how that works? Isn't free speech the greatest? It is all in the eyes of the beholder and the eyes of the people you call credulous and gullible love to know the fact that you are unhappy. Looking forward to not coming together with you Kent. Trump 2024, let's upset them even more than we already have.
