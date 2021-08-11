Editor,
Has it occurred to anyone that the recent spate of reach codes in various Peninsula cities, currently explored in Belmont as well, prohibiting new natural gas connection are incongruent, economically, with the rate changes that Pacific Gas and Electric and other utilities are proposing?
The upcoming revised utility rate structure ostensibly discourages electricity usage from 4-9 p.m. through a regressive pricing method. Isn’t that while most folks cook and heat their homes? Sorry, if you fell for the clean energy hype; you will be paying through the nose for using electricity generated in someone else’s backyard during those hours.
In his recently published column, renowned journalist Dan Walters, mentioned that the state is already scrambling to meet electricity demand, even for current usage (“Newsom, facing recall, worries about blackouts” in the Friday, Aug. 6, edition of the Daily Journal).
His projections also exclude the inevitable car charging loads. Going forward, the insidious proposals by various cities, and the state in general, are on a collision course with reality.
There simply will not be sufficient supplies of electricity, certainly not green energy, to meet demand. Post Diablo Canyon, the state’s solutions will be reminiscent of developing nations’, blackouts, even higher rates and reliability issues. This is the result of paying attention to rose-colored glassed environmentalist and sustainability zealots in what used to be the fifth largest economy in the world. Of course, those of us with reliable natural gas service will only smile at the idiocy perpetrated by the many, easily fooled council and legislative members.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.