Editor,
Hardly a day passes that I don't see an article in the Daily Journal or other media about police reform yet not one word about people reform.
Few people realize the difficult job our policemen/women have to perform often under trying circumstances. They sometimes place their life on the line to protect us. We should teach people both, young and old, and of every race and culture to respect the law. If one is detained by an officer, speak to them with respect and comply with their requests. You will receive respect in return. If one resists, police are trained to use as much force as necessary to neutralize the situation. They sometimes have to make split-second decisions regarding life or death — usually theirs.
If someone is stupid enough not to surrender a weapon or point a gun at an officer whether real or a toy they should expect to be met with a greater force. In most police shootings, the suspect was combative with the police and had a weapon nearby.
Granted there are some bad cops out there and they should be fired. I, for one, am thankful for our police as they are the ones who put child molesters behind bars, investigate burglaries, respond to domestic violence situations, recover our stolen cars, investigate vehicle accidents, among other things.
James Cresta
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.