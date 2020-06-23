Editor
I have resided in Burlingame since 1981 and in recent years I have witnessed the growth of large apartment complexes, hotels and office buildings from South San Francisco to Redwood City.
Each city planning department seems to approve new projects without considering the negative cumulative environmental impacts. Peninsula cities need to communicate with each other so they do not increase, noise pollution, traffic congestion and sewage plant discharges. Hotels, office and apartment buildings usually do not meter and control water consumption.
Our Peninsula cities rely on the Hetch Hetchy system for water. Hetch Hetchy is no longer a reliable source and we are very likely to experience shortages. If shortages occur, will homeowners have to undergo rationing to supply the uncontrolled developments that were not adequately assessed by our planners and city councils.
Tania Hall
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.