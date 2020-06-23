Editor

I have resided in Burlingame since 1981 and in recent years I have witnessed the growth of large apartment complexes, hotels and office buildings from South San Francisco to Redwood City.

Each city planning department seems to approve new projects without considering the negative cumulative environmental impacts. Peninsula cities need to communicate with each other so they do not increase, noise pollution, traffic congestion and sewage plant discharges. Hotels, office and apartment buildings usually do not meter and control water consumption.

Our Peninsula cities rely on the Hetch Hetchy system for water. Hetch Hetchy is no longer a reliable source and we are very likely to experience shortages. If shortages occur, will homeowners have to undergo rationing to supply the uncontrolled developments that were not adequately assessed by our planners and city councils.

Tania Hall

Burlingame

