Editor,
In his Oct. 26 article entitled “Grand jury: Health care district should be more communicative,” Austin Welch explored the content of the civil grand jury report recently released about the Peninsula Health Care District (PHCD) and its Wellness Center proposal for the north end of Burlingame.
The grand jury report describes the faulty process by which PHCD has moved this proposal forward. It is possible, even probable, that PHCD would defend the adequacy of the outreach it did in connection with this proposal. Its outreach efforts are itemized in one of the appendices to the report. What is notable about this itemization is the complete absence of any outreach to community advocates in the areas of health, housing or affordable housing. Since the subject at hand is a proposal by a health care district to build housing, this is a rather striking omission. Affordable housing advocates had been trying for years to persuade PHCD to hear and incorporate its perspective about the need for affordable housing at the site, and still no outreach directed at housing-interested community members has occurred. This failure of outreach by PHCD underscores one of the main takeaways of the grand jury report, namely, the deficiency of PHCD in its openness and responsiveness to the community whose taxpayers finance its work.
Krista Hanson
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.