Editor,
I just read Sports Editor Nathan Mollat’s Oct. 31 column, “Peninsula football has issues” and it really stuck out to me that coaches are seeing less athletic players come through their programs. I am one of the baseball coaches at Sequoia, a strength coach and a chiropractor and it seems like over the past few years more and more players are failing my assessments and can’t do a squat properly. Recently, one of our better seniors couldn’t perform a pistol squat to sit onto a bench even with my help due to a lack of motor control and mobility. These are players/kids who should be more athletic than the general population.
I chalk a lot of this up to lifestyle, but a lot of players are playing too many structured games without practice or just playing, and there isn’t enough education to the coaches, players and parents on strength training and mobility training.
Dr. Ryan Hamilton
Belmont
