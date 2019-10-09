Editor,
In his public remarks recently, Vice President Mike Pence said: “And I think the American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family profited from this position as vice president during the last administration.”
Interesting. Should we not be even more concerned with this issue as it regards the actual president? And, following Pence’s logic, should we not be substantially more concerned about potential conflicts of interest and profiteering of involving a sitting President and his family?
We don’t need collusion with a foreign government to determine if the president is using his office to pad his own coffers, or do we need to engage our enemies in the investigation of profiteering by the president’s family. All we need is an independent investigation conducted by our own intelligence and law enforcement agencies. And, of course, tax returns would help.
If Trump and Pence are concerned about unqualified family members of executive branch principals benefiting from the influence-buying of countries and corporations they could make a tremendous stride by simply removing the president’s unqualified and under-accomplished relatives from the White House.
Pence should adopt the practice of leading by example rather than continuing to throw stones from his glass house.
Brian Buckley
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.