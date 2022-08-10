Editor,
In regards to writer Chuck Simmons’ Aug. 4 letter, “Spending the night in Taiwan,” we need to look at America’s policy pertaining to China.
The United States’ One-China policy was first stated in the Shanghai Communiqué of 1972: “The United States acknowledges that Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.”
But we all know that when it comes to benefitting special interests and the Military Industrial Complex, United States changes its foreign policy as quickly as one changes their dirty socks.
The one thing about Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was her speech, very embarrassing, have a look.
“In our earliest days at our founding of our country, Benjamin Franklin, our presidency, said, freedom and democracy. Freedom and democracy, one thing, security here. If we don’t have — we can’t have either, if we don’t have both.”
That’s some of the best political gibberish I’ve ever heard.
She definitely made it clear to anyone listening to her speech that the most powerful person, Biden, and the third most powerful person, herself, in America can’t put a sentence together. Thank God she didn’t try shaking hands with the invisible man.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
