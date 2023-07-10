Over the past week, I have seen a number of surveys showing a decline in patriotism of the American people. I suspect the overall decline may be due to the lack of any national emergency; people tend to react patriotically to such an event. Patriotism peaks, for example, in times of world war.
The other thing that stood out for me was the fact that pride in America was lowest among young people, and increases with age. I think the reason for this is that the young take the benefits of freedom for granted; as we age, we realize that the saying “freedom is not free” is true.
Another factor is that most people, especially the young, have no points of comparison. I have lived in three countries and believe me, America stands out as the best on nearly all counts. My wife, a legal immigrant (and now a U.S. citizen), says that when she first arrived in this country she was overwhelmed by the opportunities compared to her native France (and France is not a bad place to live).
I am trying to think of a good way to end this letter. Maybe “God bless America” will serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.