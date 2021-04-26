Editor,
Recently, the passing of British Prince Philip, the longest-serving royal companion of the reigning monarch, caught the attention of the world. People in his country idolized him and considered him an inspiration, and so did the rest of the world. The tributes that we all pay, regardless of nationalities and race, really indicate that we are more united than separated. They also show the validation for Prince Philip’s legacy: one that embraced a supporting role to his wife, Queen Elizabeth.
Henry Huang
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.