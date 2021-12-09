Editor,
Regarding the story, “County eyes waiving park fees” in the Dec. 6 edition of the Daily Journal, I go to the parks and love supporting them and I can support them.
It is painful to go and not pay the entrance fee because no one is there and I don’t have cash. Cash is becoming very rare. I do not carry any on me. In the heart of Silicon Valley I am not sure why they don’t have a QR code or something you can easily scan and enter our license plate or something and pay. I feel the park misses out on fees because they do not have a cashless way of paying.
Marilee Brooks
San Mateo
