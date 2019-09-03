Editor,
Regarding Austin Walsh’s article “San Bruno readies new plan for parking permit” (Daily Journal, Aug. 27 edition). Now the people of San Bruno are going to be required to purchase a permit for their second and third vehicles if they have them. The problem with this is that people have been parking their business and work-related vehicles on the streets instead of parking them at a business site. They are running their businesses out of their homes and parking their work vehicles on the street. When their workers show up for work, they park their vehicles on the street also. Then they either go to their job sites in one vehicle or take one of the company vehicles that have been taking up the resident parking.
Perhaps the city of San Bruno’s code enforcement or parking officers should patrol the residential streets and look for the offenders, and there are several offenders in San Bruno. Charging the residents for parking permits will not stop the business owners from using the public streets for their own vehicle storage. They will gladly pay the $50 “storage fee.” Perhaps San Bruno and all the other cities on the Peninsula should think about the parking problems when they allow the construction of the apartments and condo buildings to not require at least two parking spaces for every unit. As it is now, they are being allowed to have less than one parking spot per unit. Now you can see why there is a parking problem on city streets.
E. Picchi
San Bruno
