Editor,
Does the city of San Mateo not have to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act?
It appears that the inconsiderate behavior of drivers using a sidewalk as a parking space is allowed.
A rolled curb sidewalk is less than 3 feet due to the berm. Disabled pedestrians are forced to travel out onto city streets because full use of a narrow sidewalk is not accessible with vehicles on them.
Pedestrians do not have a coalition, and since it is approaching a decade since the 2011 ped/bike survey was initiated, could the City Council be more mindful of the situation?
Law enforcement cannot monitor this 24/7. Advisory signage of CVC22500(f) would be a low-cost fix. Please give pedestrians suitable sidewalks in neighborhoods with rolled curb sidewalks.
Mary Vigo
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.