Editor,
Having been involved in downtown Burlingame for 50 years I would like to give you my perspective. We have always had a parking problem, and I mean always.
Eliminating the parking charge will mean nothing. My recommendation is to strictly enforce the present parking rules, start marking tires regularly and tell the parking enforcement officers to stop letting local merchants and workers feed the meters, and start enforcing the rules for everyone.
Secondly and just as important, all construction workers on projects such as parking lot and low-income housing have a set parking area outside of the downtown district. When things loosen up, if there are parking spaces available, downtown will once again thrive. Thank you for your consideration.
Greg Mendell
Burlingame
