Editor,
There is a traditional Spanish saying that goes like this: “Dime con quien andas y the dire quien eres.” What it means is “Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are.” By this rule as Mr. Trump pardons his criminal friends and defends them it is tells us a lot about Mr. Trump. If he pardons his friends, family members and himself does that mean he admits that he is guilty of something? No U.S. president has ever pardoned himself. Is it legal or historical?
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
(1) comment
Thank God we are not in Spain. Go Trump, don't listen to the noise coming from the left and do whatever you want, you have our support.
