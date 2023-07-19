Editor,
Why should a U.S. president, even a minority selected one, be able to pardon himself — for whatever he has done? That means he could commit rape, murder, selling out the country, revealing governmental secrets and even stealing secret documents — for whatever purpose he may have had in mind? The ramifications are enormous, as well as mind boggling and scary!
