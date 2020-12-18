Editor,
No, that’s not the Chattanooga Choo Choo — but a train wreck heading for a cliff.
A federal pardon is the action of the president of the United States that completely sets aside the punishment for a federal crime. The authority to take such action is granted to the president by Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution.
Aside of past and potential future misuse of presidential power to pardon someone, shouldn’t it be obvious that a pardon must address specific crimes an object of pardon has committed and been charged with — instead of a blanket forgiveness of everything and anything, known or not? And, for President Trump to pardon himself? What an insane idea. That would mean that a U.S. president could do absolutely anything he wanted, like killing his opposition or anyone threatening him or opposing what he wants to do — then getting away with it all by pardoning himself? What nonsense. That means we would have the worst dictatorship imaginable.
And for Trump to resign in the eleventh hour and have Pence pardon him, without having been charged with any crime? That’s not only complete madness — it is clearly contrary to the constitutional text that specifies “setting aside the punishment for a federal crime.” That means that the federal crime must be identified, and punishment established — before a pardon can be given — but certainly not by the president himself! Rewording overdue?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
