Editor,
Moving to San Mateo 10 years ago, we were unfamiliar with city government. Over time, we have been especially impressed with the highly respected and competent Diane Papan.
Diane conducts business with approachable warmth, listens to input and is a focused, hard working problem-solver. She doesn’t give speeches about problems, she quietly researches and looks for ways to address them, building teams to evaluate and develop solutions. Recent examples are her assistance in setting up Shoreline District for sea level flooding, as well as focusing on climate change, and drought dilemmas and much more. She lead in quickly setting up COVID distance learning spaces so vulnerable parents could still work during lockdowns. She is actively involved with local community problems while competently understanding statewide issues and their impact.
Diane’s hard work, willingness to do the unglamorous background study for common sense solutions is one of the reasons for her high respect and popularity.
She will not lose touch with us in Sacramento, as some others have, and deserves to represent us in the Assembly.
Carol Gillett
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.