I have had the opportunity to serve with San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan on the City and County Association of Government (C/CAG) board for several years. I have been impressed with her work in grappling challenges around congestion management and stormwater runoff, promoting active transportation, and addressing sea level rise. Diane is a thoughtful, consensus-building leader who will listen and work with local government and community members toward a better future.

I am supporting Diane Papan for Assembly and I hope you will join me in doing so. Diane is the right choice to represent us in Sacramento.

Adam Rak

San Carlos

