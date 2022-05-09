Editor,
I have had the opportunity to serve with San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan on the City and County Association of Government (C/CAG) board for several years. I have been impressed with her work in grappling challenges around congestion management and stormwater runoff, promoting active transportation, and addressing sea level rise. Diane is a thoughtful, consensus-building leader who will listen and work with local government and community members toward a better future.
I am supporting Diane Papan for Assembly and I hope you will join me in doing so. Diane is the right choice to represent us in Sacramento.
Adam Rak
San Carlos
