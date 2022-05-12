Editor,
I have known Diane Papan for years and watched her work to improve and support our communities as a resident, parent, nonprofit director and councilmember.
There is no one I would rather see represent us in Sacramento.
Diane Papan is a fierce advocate for those in need and is a leader on the most pressing issues facing us including climate change and how to adapt to the many challenges climate change is already posing.
As a founder of OneShoreline, Papan is on the forefront of helping our communities prepare for rising seas and flooding from more intense storms. We have seen these impacts in Millbrae and we must all prepare now and Diane Papan is working to deliver on this most critical issue.
I encourage my friends and neighbors to support Diane Papan for Assembly.
Daniel F. Quigg
Millbrae
The letter writer is a former Millbrae mayor and councilmember.
