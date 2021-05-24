Editor,
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, for calling for a bipartisan investigation into the origins of the pandemic.
Scientists from leading institutions including Stanford and top intelligence officials are increasingly concerned that an accidental lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have started the COVID-19 outbreak.
At the Wuhan lab, U.S. tax dollars secretively funded dangerous coronavirus manipulation experiments on animals that the State Department warned could cause a pandemic. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, has explained that, “by assembling a large repository of dangerous coronaviruses into a single lab in a densely populated city, and experimenting on animals, Chinese researchers greatly increased the risk of a lab leak.“
Our 3 million members in California and beyond are grateful to Rep. Eshoo for her outstanding leadership to determine how this devastating pandemic started so we can prevent another one.
Justin Goodman
Washington, D.C.
The letter writer is the vice president, Advocacy and Public Policy, of the White Coat Waste Project.
