Editor,
I am 64 and still remember being an avid Stanford football fan in my youth. It was a colorful time to watch Stanford as they put some great teams together under Coach John Ralston. In 1970, quarterback Jim Plunkett would take command as Stanford defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
Joe Theismann (Notre Dame), Archie Manning (Ol Miss) and Rex Kern (Ohio State) were in the running for the Heisman Trophy but Jim Plunkett won the prestigious award. Plunkett would go on to play professional football with the Patriots, Forty Niners and Raiders, where he won two Super Bowls.
Not too long ago, Jim Plunkett let it be known that he is in constant pain and that “life sucks.” He has been retired for some time. Joe Theisman suffered one of the most gruesome football injuries ever seen when he broke his leg in 1985.
There are countless special memories of football over the years such as “The Catch” made by Dwight Clark after receiving a pass from Joe Montana. Dwight is no longer with us and Joe has a fair amount of football injuries.
As an athlete myself, I have always enjoyed watching many sports. However, a few years ago, I stopped watching football. I see no joy in viewing a sport in which a good percentage of the athletes will suffer when their playing days are over.
The numbers of young people signing up for football these days are in decline due to the risk of injury. There are other types of football currently being offered with less contact involved. There are numerous other sports that young people can play that require much less physical abuse.
David Thom
San Carlos
