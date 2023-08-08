I’m hosting my seventh annual overdose awareness night Aug. 31. I began doing this five months after losing my son Bobby to a fentanyl overdose. He died in my home in front of me. I didn’t know about fentanyl or Narcan, perhaps I could have saved him, I won’t ever know.
We lost 71,000 young adults that year to overdose! However, it has risen exponentially every year since.
If we don’t spread awareness and educate our community on the dangers of opioid addiction and the dangers of fentanyl, we will continue to lose hundreds of thousands of young American adults every year.
Way more than COVID. And look how much information and education was given to us when this pandemic hit.
Please help me help our communities by spreading awareness and education and where to get help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.