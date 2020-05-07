Editor,
I commend Jon Mays for calling out the differences between density and overcrowding (column May 1, “The mutability of recessions”).
In fact, by building too little housing over the last 30 years, Peninsula cities have created the conditions for overcrowding in many neighborhoods. In Chapter 3 of his recent book, Golden Gates, Conor Dougherty describes how our “janitors, nannies, maids, landscapers and construction workers” cycle around our “dwindling supply of cheaper housing ... crowded into tighter quarters with each move.” Providing livable options for these members of our community will require producing a lot more housing. Higher density will be necessary to ensure these new units are affordable.
Nathan Chan
Millbrae
