Editor,
As an alumni of George Washington High School and a native San Franciscan, I am outraged by the actions of the school board.
What were they thinking? Aside from a tremendous waste of money with the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment at an all-time high, and our very future in peril due to global warming … and you want to rename our schools?
This was not a well thought-out plan. Using this premise, I guess the state of Washington, Washington, D.C., Lincoln, Nebraska, Lowell, Massachusetts, to name a few, had better watch out as they may be next on the chopping block.
Please do the job you were elected for … get our kids back in the classroom.
Philip Braverman
San Jose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.