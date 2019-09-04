Editor,
In the 1967 movie “The Graduate,” actor Dustin Hoffman plays the part of a young man graduating from college when he is told at a social gathering that “The future is in plastics.” Oddly enough, that part of this popular movie came to be true.
It has taken the world a long time to realize there are pros and cons to plastic.
A recent episode of “60 Minutes” captured pictures of much plastic that is in a place we cannot see it and that would be in the ocean. The show also pointed out that fish and birds are eating this plastic and as a result, are dying in many cases.
“60 Minutes” also showed much of the plastic that is quite visible all around the world, right where we live and in lakes and rivers.
The show talked about our current issue with finding a home for recycled plastic from the United States now that China does not want to take it. Recology was shown and talked about what they are trying to do to help out the situation. Recology and others have tried to educate the public about proper ways to recycle, but there is much more education that needs to take place.
In the United States, we live in a very disposable society where waste is common. Things like Ziploc bags need to go away as well as one-use plastic water bottles, straws, etc. We can and need to do better.
As consumers, we need to buy products such as glass containers to store leftover food in instead of Ziploc bags. There are an endless number of ways we can do things better to lessen our plastic waste. Start small, think big.
David Thom
San Carlo
