Editor,
We have reached an all-time low in school shootings. The best California can do is pass bills that allow citizens to sue illegal gun-makers and California lawmakers only did this after this last shooting. On the federal level, our elected representatives are more worried about their reelection than the safety of our children. We might as well elect the National Rifle Association to run our government because they seem to have all the power over our representatives. Safe gun control could be a reality if the people that represent us got their heads out of the sand. Enough is enough.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
