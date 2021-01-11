Editor,

George Floyd begged the police officers, “I can’t breathe,” as Americans watched in horror as he was murdered before their eyes. We had the murder of many people of color for no offense or minor offenses which reignited the 2013 Black Lives Matter movement.

When the devastation of Hurricane Katrina struck, Black people were called looters, yet the white people were called survivors while the federal government did nothing for weeks.

But, when President Trump rallied his supporters for more than 45 minutes before they raided the Capitol, they were called “protestors,” not “domestic terrorists.” This is the double standard of our America.

If America is ready to charge Wikileak’s Julian Assange with espionage and a 170-year prison term for saying what America already knew, that the U.S. military murders civilians, then Trump and the rioters should be charged with treason, sedition, murder and possession of bombs. If these people weren’t White, they would have been shot on the Capitol steps.

Cynthia Marcopulos

South San Francisco

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Terence Y
Terence Y

Ms. Marcopulos, I guess you conveniently forgot about idiot BLM and Antifa goons causing death and destruction. And the left wing radicals storming the US Capitol during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Weren’t they also called “peaceful protesters”? Seems to me you’re applying a double standard. BTW, thanks for trying to make it about race. It’s not.

Report Add Reply
Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry

I wish the federal government went after BLM and Antifa thugs who tore up cities throughout America like they are going after the protestors who committed crimes at the Capital. I agree with the author, we do have a double standard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription