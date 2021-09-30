Editor,
There are a lot of comments recently about the money spent wastefully on the recall vote. Why has no one mentioned the close to $100 million wasted on trying to impeach Trump. That was the most ridiculous waste of money but the Democrats don’t care about that.
This new trillion-dollar-bill they want to pass is a joke. Take some time look it up and read it. I know it’s a little long for some of you small-minded Democrats but it’s full of wasted money on many things that have nothing to do with infrastructure of our country.
Just like Newsom, Biden is giving away money, my tax dollars, to buy votes. Don’t forget your vaccine and mask all you citizens but the people illegally being let in our country don’t have to do anything except get free stuff from the wonder twins.
This country is worse off right now more than anything Trump did. And it’s mind blowing that people think he’s doing a good job.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
