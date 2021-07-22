Editor,
Have we ever got good news, news-wise, for you, Matt Grocott. In your July 20 column, you mentioned not listening to news programs on the radio any longer because of all the commercial breaks, and you will be pleased to know that every morning you have only to turn your FM radio dial to either KQED 88.5 or to KALW 91.7 at 7 a.m. to listen to two hours of National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” on weekdays or “Weekend Edition Saturday/Sunday” for unbiased journalistic news and other interesting tidbits of human interest, with only a few intermittent 30-second non-news promotions. Another advantage of radio news is that it frees up the eyes for other activities, e.g. making and eating breakfast and glancing over that day’s Daily Journal. (Oh, and Matt, if you are reading this, stay tuned, for after a five minute “news summary” on KALW from 9:01, listen to two minutes of “Bird Notes.” You’ll love it).
For comparable television news coverage in the evenings, you should try channel 9 for KQED’s BBC America World News at 5:30 p.m., followed by Public Broadcasting Service’s Evening News from 6 p.m. to 6:55 p.m., also essentially commercial-break free.
Arthur Collom
Burlingame
