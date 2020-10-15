Editor,
2020 has been a tough year for all. While the pandemic has stopped, delayed, postponed and suspended almost everything, it seems like sports are finally coming back.
As we get to see professional sports finally made a comeback, we all sit restlessly in our homes wondering when we or our kids can finally return to sports. Nathan Mollat’s Oct. 8 sports column “Parents are taking action,” gives us look into what some parents think about the current situation. Some parents argue that other districts have opened up their schools and sports programs while their children remain in their remote studies.
Even though health and safety concerns remain the number one priority of parents, some have taken to petitions in an effort to open everything back up. While I can understand and appreciate the desire to play sports I believe that organized sports should wait. I think this because if schools are not opened up then why should sports be opened? We should focus primarily on education and getting students to return to the classroom rather than extracurricular activities.
Even though I can agree with Mollat’s point that sports offer much more than just exercise, I have to disagree with the degree of importance that organized sports take. I can understand that school and organized sports is an experience in and of itself, but there are always alternatives. Sports are not going anywhere, kids and parents will always have the ability to organize and play casually.
Deethan Richardson
Foster City
