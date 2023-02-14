The Jan. 6 attack on the capitol over false allegations of 2020 election fraud and the rise in domestic terrorism have many Americans fearful about the lack of public confidence in our elections. Recently, there has been heightened concern regarding the ability to hack our voting systems by China, Russia and other potential adversaries. Now there is a solution to uncertainty about the way we count votes: open source vote tabulation software that shows everyone how it’s done and that the results are accurate.
For over 20 years, technologists have been warning the U.S. government about threats to the proprietary voting software systems by outside (and inside) country interference agents. In California, The Little Hoover Commission recently advised Gov. Gavin Newsom to move immediately toward the publicly viewable open source code voting systems.
New Hampshire and Mississippi have upgraded the software component for elections by embracing open source voting. New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlon recently released an audit announcing their open source/public voting system pilot as a success.
Open-source software is simply defined as “code that is designed to be publicly accessible — anyone can see, modify and distribute the code as they see fit.” This does not create added security concerns, but actually allows defenders of a system to combat hackers with more ease and efficiency. Transparency advocates recommend an “AGPL” license for open-source public voting systems.
Open-source software is not controlled by any person or any corporation. It is there for all to see. With open-source voting the United States can properly position to avoid future civil unrest while increasing confidence in our elections.
