Editor,
In another story from the You Can’t Make This Up book on government projects, we now know who is on the hook for repairing the leaning towers of Millennium in San Francisco. That’s right, as predicted, a $100,000,000 settlement went against the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) and the developer, with the lion share to be paid by the TJPA.
How does the liability of a privately owned and built residential project that catered to the rich of the rich affect me as the regional tax payer? The TJPA gets most of its funding from the taxpayer funded Metropolitan Transpiration Commission, an unaccountable taxing authority that you can’t vote for. In the recent legal settlement, it has been agreed to that the titling of the Millennium Towers was caused by the TJPA when excavating the site for the building of the Transbay Transit Center. It now appears that not only are were on hook for the $2,000,000,000 newly built regional bus station in San Francisco, we are now on the hook for the repair of a private project next door that is estimated to be leaning 17 inches.
This is the result of regional taxation without any taxpayer representation, the privatization of profits and the socialization of costs. How many projects will we have to finance that never get completed, come in way over budget and that end up with serious construction flaws and costly litigation? How many more times will taxpayers be required to bailout the mistakes of officials who are unelected?
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
