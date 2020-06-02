Editor,
I too am saddened and outraged at George Floyd’s senseless in-custody death by a Minneapolis policeman, which has ignited demonstrations in Minnesota, across the U.S. and even abroad.
A protest is a peaceful public display of displeasure or disapproval, usually carried out by marching, chanting and/or holding signs with messages on them while a riot is a violent public disturbance. Too often protests are infiltrated by a small group of individuals who turn peaceful protests into riots during which they destroy public and private property, loot stores and where injuries often occur. These infiltrators are not demonstrating their First Amendment rights — they are committing acts of terror. Unfortunately, the media tends to show the violence while the peaceful protestors’ message about racism and police brutality may be diluted or even lost. Protests “yes,” riots “no.”
Minneapolis has a persistent and rising COVID-19 infection rate. Now the city must deal with an unjustified police killing, riot damage and a pandemic, which is disproportionally affecting the black community.
Ralph E. Stone
San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.