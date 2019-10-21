Editor,
First time writer to you. Had to check the assertions from this letter to the editor writer (“Anthropogenic warming — it is far from settled” from the Daily Journal Oct. 15 edition). A simple google search reveals that the Climate Intelligence Foundation was founded by a Dutch climate denier, Guus Berkhout. He was an engineer and a professor who worked in the oil and gas industries. This writer describes a recent paper (an open-ended letter actually, with 500 signatories ... more soon on them) submitted at the U.N. Global Climate Summit. According to Climate Feedback, which is a scientific fact check group composed of peer reviewed Ph.D.s, they rated this letter “very low” in scientific credibility, and tagged it as “biased, cherry-picking, inaccurate, misleading.” They further added that of the 500 signatories, only ten self-identified as climate scientists. Deniers will be deniers. They can’t be cured. Instead vote for science in 2020!
Pete Popin
San Mateo
