Omicron is no reason to again shut down in-person teaching to return to useless at-home “virtual learning” because omicron produces only mild coldlike symptoms if you catch it, and because of the world’s nine billion population only a few people have died from it.
Closing schools has caused thousands of teen suicides, years of permanently lost and delayed learning, mass teen depression, and hurt Black and brown children the most. Most South Africans who caught omicron were asymptomatic and didn’t even realize they had it.
Democrats love to freak out and go “hair on fire” and lockdown things because they never want to “let a crisis go to waste” and instead want to continue controlling the masses by flexing their “emergency powers” they self-granted themselves in January 2020 when COVID-19 started. Democrats’ lockdown mentality and emergency powers must end – now!
The 1918 Spanish Flu killed about 100 million people world-wide and was far more serious than COVID-19 ( five million deaths), and notably ended when a highly contagious but far less lethal flu variant spread that didn’t kill people but instead gave mild coldlike symptoms, just like omicron.
Mike Brown
Burlingame
