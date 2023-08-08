I want to thank the Burlingame Council, in particular, Councilwoman Emily Beach and our City Manager Lisa Goldman, for their expedient actions by quickly replacing the flagpole that had recently disappeared at the front Burlingame Police Department.
Once again, as it should, “Old Glory” stands proudly from the top of this new flagpole. Waiving gently in the breeze, our flag stands as a symbol of our great country and a constant reminder to all generations of the sacrifices that brave and honorable men and women made to ensure our way of life as a democratic republic. God Bless Our America!
The letter writer is the former Burlingame police chief, retired.
