Recently published science makes it very clear that coronavirus is not transmitted out of doors, where concentrations of virus in the air are close to nil. The science shows that infections mostly occur indoors from breathing contaminated air.
Social separation/distance should now be the principle requirement out in the open, not blanket prohibitions about moving around out of doors such as making empty parks off limits and prohibiting a family of two or three people from enjoying a public swimming pool out of fear that dozens would crowd one, violating all rules about keeping their distance.
State and county mandated rules should emphasize distance to other people, not prohibit use of empty or nearly empty spaces, such as parks, wide trails, community swimming pools occupied by one family at a time. Rules should ask people to behave responsibly and ask them to police themselves, not declare blanket prohibitions that shut off safe outdoor activities.
Dag Forssell
Menlo Park
