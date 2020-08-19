Editor,
Thanks for the article about the former Gates House, Burlingame’s original residence (“Redevelopment of historic home moving forward,” Aug. 17). It is truly regrettable that the home was not saved. As you stated in the article, it was singed when the adjacent dwelling caught fire. The $250,000 in damage it suffered, as you pointed out, should not have been a death sentence. The home was worth millions as she sat, but the owner was only interested in the land and had no interest in repairing the beautiful Queen Ann. As you mentioned, the home was eligible for the Historical Register, yet was not submitted for inclusion. Instead, the city allowed the owner to demolish the home without a hearing, as CEQA requires. It is regrettable that they reward poor stewardship and show no interest in the historical structures in Burlingame.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
