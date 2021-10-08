Editor,
I think all bike riders should obey traffic laws. I have witnessed bicycle riders speeding through busy intersections. I have also see e-bike riders crossing in front of drivers and even managing to go faster than the surrounding traffic.
Bicycles are also vehicles on the road.
Mike Mewkalo
Millbrae
