Editor,
I think all bike riders should obey traffic laws. I’ve witnessed bicycle riders speeding through busy intersections. I’ve also seen e-bike riders crossing in front of drivers and even managing to go faster than the surrounding traffic. Bicycles are also vehicles on the road.
Mike Mewkalo
Millbrae
(1) comment
Mr. Mewkalo, nothing will change unless current laws on the books are enforced. Fortunately, or unfortunately, cars are much bigger than bike riders. Let’s hope drivers do not begin emulating the same behavior on a regular basis. Or maybe a few more bike accidents will change behavior (well, for people whose behavior can still be changed).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.