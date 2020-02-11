Editor,
So, Barack Obama holds up military aid to Ukraine until he gets them to “investigate” a Donald Trump associate who had Trump’s son work for a Ukrainian oil company and receive a cushy job with a huge salary. Then, Obama gets “caught” by some concerned civil servants who blow the whistle on the transaction, so Obama releases the aid and proclaims “no harm no foul.”
Not so fast President Obama. Congress thinks you may have violated your oath of office, so they start looking at a possible impeachment procedure.
Do you think it would be a bit more serious than the Bill Clinton impeachment when he lied to a congressional committee about having consensual sex with another adult in the oval office? Or do you think the national media would just take it all in stride?
Please raise your hand if you think this would have ever played out like what we just had to suffer through.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.