Editor,
I am responding to the editorial, “Mason, O’Connell for San Bruno Council” in the Oct. 3 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Thank you for endorsing candidate Irene O’Connell for re-election as San Bruno councilwoman. She has 23 years of experience on the council and that experience is exactly what San Bruno needs right now, with many important decisions to be made for the betterment of all our citizens, not just a vocal few. Irene was born and raised here and has worked tirelessly for our citizens for a great part of her life. She is highly respected by all who have come to know her and work with her.
Valentine Morgan
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.