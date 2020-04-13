Editor,
Nurses are a different breed of humans, I have known them and worked with them my whole life. In this time of need they are the
workforce that keeps everything together. First responder brings in patients, doctor diagnose them, but the nurses care for them. They take care of all their needs and comfort them. They set up the machines that keep patients alive and clean up the messes after. These men and women do their jobs knowing the threat to them and their families. They are the new soldiers fighting a war and putting their lives in danger. They are working too many hours and seeing too many patients die. After this is over and all is once again safe and you see a nurse give her or him a big hug and thank them for their service and dedication because without them we cannot win this battle.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.