Regarding Monday’s front page article on the proposal to pause height measures, I respectfully disagree with Mayor Goethals’ claim that now is not the time to focus on the building height issue because of COVID-19 (“Mayor: Pause height measures” in the April 20 edition of the Daily Journal). Now is exactly the right time. While this pandemic has made it easier to commute, it’s also made simple activities like buying groceries, finding healthy food or basic necessities, and even going for a walk challenging. When the next pandemic or disaster hits, how is building more high-density housing in a crowded, resource-challenged space not going to make matters worse when we are asked to maintain social distancing? Not planning for future challenges is what gets us into these messes in the first place. The San Mateans for Responsive Government petition to propose having Measure P extended certainly should still be on the November ballot.
Mike Hagmaier
San Mateo
