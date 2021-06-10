Editor,

Recently, I stumbled upon the Peninsula Humane Society’s website that featured various pets up for adoption. Especially amidst the pandemic, with significantly more time spent at home, it seems as if the adoption of pets has increased substantially. Not only do pets bring joy and pleasure to their owners’ lives, but they also ensure stability in both the physical and mental health of humans; pets act as a catalyst to get outside, and they also help reduce stress and anxiety.

As a dog owner for seven years, I have always loved coming home to my hyper dog jumping at my entrance, as well as going on hikes with her, strengthening my connection with nature as well. Small moments like these are ones to which all dog owners can relate and cherish.

If there is a right time to adopt a pet, it’s now. These loving and playful animals are ready for a home and only need help from one more person — you!

Ashley Hung

Palo Alto

