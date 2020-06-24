Editor,
Responding to Kathleen Buban’s letter on June 17, the “California First” initiative on the ballot would certainly raise rents or property taxes on many of the small, vibrant businesses that make our communities what they are — whether they are in downtown San Mateo, Burlingame or Half Moon Bay.
Most small business owners operate on very tight margins. Many have suffered no income from COVID-19 for more than several months, however, their forestalled rents and unsold inventory and products still have to be paid for. It’s no secret that San Mateo County’s property taxes are the third highest in the Bay Area, and the Fed is forecasting that the economy may not fully recover until the end of this decade.
This is not the time to be increasing the burden on our community’s businesses. Increasing taxes on small business owners, directly or indirectly, would likely cause many of our treasured businesses to close permanently.
Gary Naman
El Granada
